Today, J.M. Smucker Co. Inc’s (NYSE: SJM) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 0.29% decrease. J.M. Smucker opened at $122.35 before trading between $123.44 and $121.46 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw J.M. Smucker’s market cap fall to $13,218,655,977 on 769,746 shares -below their 30-day average of 820,720.

J.M. Smucker employs around 7140 people with a head office in Orrville, Ohio.

About J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®,Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse the company in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, it will continue growing our business and the positive impact the company has on society.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

