J.Jill (JILL) Loses 5.16% for June 1

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) traded 5.16% lower on June 1 to close at $18.40.

29,676 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 40,072 shares.

J.Jill has moved 1.15% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About J.Jill Inc

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

