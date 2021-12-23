J.B. Hunt Transport Services, (JBHT) falls 0.06% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBHT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 0.06% decrease. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, opened at $194.78 before trading between $196.36 and $192.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw J.B. Hunt Transport Services,’s market cap fall to $20,460,906,912 on 520,903 shares -above their 30-day average of 502,628.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

Visit J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles