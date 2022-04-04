J.B. Hunt Transport Services, (JBHT) Drops in Active Trading for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JBHT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was down $4.38 to finish the day Monday at $177.13.

The company began the day at $181.81 and shares fluctuated between $182.04 and $175.79 with 1,908,089 shares trading hands.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is averaging 938,829 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 11.02% YTD.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is set to release earnings on 2022-04-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, visit the company profile.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

To get more information on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles