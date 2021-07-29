J. Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) falls 0.22% for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JAX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, J. Alexanders Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: JAX) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.22% decrease. J. Alexanders opened at $13.85 before trading between $13.87 and $13.79 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw J. Alexanders’s market cap fall to $208,695,765 on 42,826 shares -below their 30-day average of 350,390.

J. Alexanders employs around 2700 people with a head office in Nashville, Tennessee.

About J. Alexanders Holdings Inc

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. is a collection of restaurants that focus on providing high quality food, outstanding professional service and an attractive ambiance. The Company presently operates 46 restaurants in 16 states. The Company has its headquarters in Nashville, TN.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

