IVERIC bio (ISEE) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for September 6

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has already gained $2.3 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.44, IVERIC bio has moved 24.36% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 3.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for IVERIC bio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:31:48 est.

About IVERIC bio Inc

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

