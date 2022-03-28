ITT (ITT) Loses 2.93% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) moved 2.93% Monday.

As of 12:03:33 est, ITT is currently sitting at $75.50 and has moved $2.28 per share.

ITT has moved 11.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.63% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ITT visit the company profile.

About ITT Inc

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

To get more information on ITT Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ITT Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles