Itron (ITRI) gains 2.79% in Active Trading on February 15

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares gained 2.79%, or $1.56 per share, to close Tuesday at $57.46. After opening the day at $56.61, shares of Itron fluctuated between $57.73 and $56.27. 466,945 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 402,520. Tuesday's activity brought Itron’s market cap to $2,601,343,542.

Itron is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington..

About Itron Inc.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

