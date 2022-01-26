Itron (ITRI) falls 4.08% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Itron Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock fell $2.53, accounting for a 4.08% decrease. Itron opened at $61.00 before trading between $61.44 and $59.22 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Itron’s market cap fall to $2,690,077,154 on 347,995 shares -above their 30-day average of 284,076.

About Itron Inc.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

