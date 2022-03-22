Itaubanca (ITCB) Loses 2.78% on March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITCB - Market Data & News Trade

Itau Corpbanca - ADR (NYSE: ITCB) has dropped $0.09 (2.78%) and is currently sitting at $3.15, as of 11:56:15 est on March 22.

19,822 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 20.57% over the last 5 days and shares gained 6.67% over the last 30 days.

Itaubanca anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Itaubanca visit the company profile.

About Itau Corpbanca - ADR

ITAÚ CORPBANCA is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 39.22% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders' agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

