Itaubanca (ITCB) falls 0.24% in Active Trading on August 27

Today, Itau Corpbanca - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: ITCB) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Itaubanca opened at $4.24 before trading between $4.24 and $4.13 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Itaubanca’s market cap fall to $1,431,322,884 on 13,034 shares -above their 30-day average of 11,494.

About Itau Corpbanca - ADR

ITAÚ CORPBANCA is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 39.22% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders' agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

