IT Packaging (ITP) Loses in Active Trading for June 30

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE:ITP) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 7.04% to $0.12 on June 30.

2,119,285 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,964,171 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 44.43% so far in 2022.

IT Packaging shares have moved between $0.11 and $0.60 over the past twelve months.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China'sHebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijingand Tianjinregion, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country.

