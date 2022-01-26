IT Packaging (ITP) falls 6.47% to Close at $0.21 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITP - Market Data & News

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE: ITP) shares fell 6.47%, or $0.0123 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.21. After opening the day at $0.19, shares of IT Packaging fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.17. 934,418 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,030,466. Tuesday's activity brought IT Packaging’s market cap to $17,601,167.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China'sHebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijingand Tianjinregion, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country.

Visit IT Tech Packaging Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on IT Tech Packaging Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: IT Tech Packaging Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022 Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century