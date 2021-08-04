Isleworth Healthcare (ISLE) falls 0.10% on Strong Volume August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISLE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ISLE) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Isleworth Healthcare opened at $9.74 before trading between $9.80 and $9.73 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Isleworth Healthcare’s market cap fall to $254,840,863 on 7,896 shares -above their 30-day average of 6,768.

About Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on a business combination with a company in the healthcare industry. The company anticipates targeting companies domiciled in North America and Europe that are developing assets in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology/medical device space which aligns with its management team's experience in operating healthcare companies and in drug and device/technology development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

