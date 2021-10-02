Isleworth Healthcare (ISLE) falls 0.10% for October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISLE - Market Data & News Trade

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ISLE) fell to close at $9.82 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.10%) on volume of 5,622 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.83 to a low of $9.81 while Isleworth Healthcare’s market cap now stands at $257,198,075.

About Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on a business combination with a company in the healthcare industry. The company anticipates targeting companies domiciled in North America and Europe that are developing assets in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology/medical device space which aligns with its management team's experience in operating healthcare companies and in drug and device/technology development.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

