iShares - iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) gains 0.02% in Light Trading on August 19

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: IBTI) shares gained 0.02%, or $0.005 per share, to close Thursday at $25.77. After opening the day at $25.78, shares of iShares - iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF fluctuated between $25.78 and $25.77. 239 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 21,325. Thursday's activity brought iShares - iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s market cap to $18,042,500.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

