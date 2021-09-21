iShares - iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV) falls 0.96% in Light Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STLV - Market Data & News Trade

iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (CBOE: STLV) fell to close at $29.36 Monday after losing $0.2807 (0.96%) on volume of 71 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $29.08 to a low of $29.08 while iShares - iShares Factors US Value Style ETF’s market cap now stands at $7,270,000.

The Daily Fix

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

