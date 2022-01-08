Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

iShares - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (STLG) falls 0.92% in Light Trading on January 7

Equities Staff  |

Today, iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Inc’s (CBOE: STLG) stock fell $0.3564, accounting for a 0.92% decrease. iShares - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF opened at $38.69 before trading between $38.69 and $38.34 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw iShares - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF’s market cap fall to $5,750,700 on 47 shares -below their 30-day average of 196.

Visit iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF's profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022
CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan
Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices
Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021
Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022
The Year in Review: Michael McTague
Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan
How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World?



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).