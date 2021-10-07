iShares - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) falls 0.29% for October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XJH - Market Data & News Trade

iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (CBOE: XJH) shares fell 0.29%, or $0.1048 per share, to close Wednesday at $36.41. After opening the day at $36.52, shares of iShares - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF fluctuated between $36.52 and $35.88. 6,969 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,455. Wednesday's activity brought iShares - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s market cap to $40,053,200.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

