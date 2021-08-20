iShares - iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) gains 1.02% to Close at $22.27 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOVZ - Market Data & News Trade

iShares Trust - iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (CBOE: GOVZ) shares gained 1.02%, or $0.225 per share, to close Thursday at $22.27. After opening the day at $22.27, shares of iShares - iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF fluctuated between $22.27 and $22.20. 2,930 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 12,091. Thursday's activity brought iShares - iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s market cap to $424,338,750.

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

