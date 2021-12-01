Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan

Image source: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

Artificial Intelligence is one of the hot new technologies that has been making news over the last decade. AI has been getting better, stronger and smarter with each year that passes. It is starting to be used by a growing number of companies as they look for ways this new technology can be used to improve processes across multiple industries. The only problem is that AI is not yet ready for prime time. What are the benefits and risks to investors, companies, customers and workers?

Investors are pouring in quite a bit of investment capital in search of the holy grail of new technology like AI. This is what always happens every time with new technology. It has happened time and time again in years past with the Internet, smartphones, wireless data, computer chips and so many others.

Different companies lead the charge at different points as the technology matures over the course of years and decades. Typically, the early leaders do not turn out to be the true long-term leaders.

As an example, consider AOL and Prodigy. They were the leaders in Internet browsing in the 1990s, but not today. Today, the leader is Google.

Also consider early wireless phone leaders like Motorola, Nokia and Blackberry. Today, they are no longer leaders. Today this sector is led by companies like Apple and Samsung.

Subscribe to get our Daily Fix delivered to your inbox 5 days a week

AI is a technology that impacts many different industries like healthcare, self-driving cars, retail, social media and so many others, in different ways.

Companies that pioneered this new field in the early years were leaders like IBM Watson. This was so exciting to watch develop over time. And while IBM is still a leader in the world of AI, they are no longer the only leader in the AI space.

Leaders in AI like Qualcomm, Huawei, IBM Cloud, Cisco, Meta and more

Today, many companies are leaders in the AI race. Companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, Amazon Web Services or AWS, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Intel, Cisco, Salesforce, Siemens, Nvidia, Facebook Meta with the new Metaverse, DocuSign and so many others.

Don’t get me wrong. I believe Artificial Intelligence is real and will be important as we move forward. That being said, like always, we are getting way out ahead of our headlights with AI.

Investors are always looking for companies that are on a rapid growth curve. When it comes to AI, like every other technology, leaders on the AI Growth Curve have changed over time, and in fact will continue to change over time.

Just like the smartphone wireless leaders have changed over time, who will the AI leaders be in another 5 years, 10 years and beyond?

AI is one of most exciting investments if you choose the right company

AI is one of the most exciting new technologies we have ever seen. That being said there will be many different companies run by many different personalities. Some will be more concerned with protecting user privacy, while others will only be interested in growth.

Investors are primarily concerned with growth, but for our own good we need to be more alert and protect ourselves going forward.

There are many different areas of excitement and concern that we need to consider with regard to AI growth.

AI growth curve taking two steps forward and one step back

As we have seen, the companies that create the initial excitement like IBM Watson on the TV game show Jeopardy a decade ago, may not continue to be the industry leaders going forward.

AI may be an industry that grows by taking two steps forward and one step back. The promise of AI in healthcare was so exciting in the IBM World of Watson event in Las Vegas several years ago, seems to have faded to background noise.

Metaverse will increasingly use AI going forward

AI will be an important piece of the puzzle moving forward with new technology like the Metaverse.

Therefore, I expect leadership in AI to continue to grow and to change, on an ongoing basis moving forward. AI is a promising new technology. It has helped many new other technologies and companies grow. But even with that excitement, the AI growth curve will remain a bumpy trail taking two steps forward and one step back, time and time again.

Just make sure we keep control over this computer technology.

Jeff Kagan is an Equities News columnist. Kagan is a Wireless Analyst, Technology Analyst and Commentator who follows Telecom, Pay TV, Cloud, AI, IoT, TeleHealth, Healthcare, Automotive, Self-Driving cars and more. Email him at jeff@jeffKAGAN.com. His web site is www.jeffKAGAN.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeffkagan and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/.

_____

Equities News Columnist: Jeff Kagan

Source: Equities News

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.