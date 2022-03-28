Ironwood (IRWD) Rises 2.33% for March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRWD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded 2.33% up on March 28 to close at $12.74.

2,399,371 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,623,514 shares.

Ironwood has moved 6.78% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

