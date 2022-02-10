Ironwood (IRWD) falls 2.48% on Strong Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRWD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRWD) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 2.48% decrease. Ironwood opened at $11.14 before trading between $11.37 and $10.93 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ironwood’s market cap fall to $1,801,791,862 on 3,945,122 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,785,721.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Visit Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Tucows Reports 41% Gross Profit Growth in Q4; Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Vera Therapeutics Raises $72 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering Sensus Posts Record Fourth Quarter, Beats Top and Bottom Line Estimates Artificial Intelligence Needs To Get Smart — Part I