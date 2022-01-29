Irobot (IRBT) gains 3.49% for January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRBT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Irobot Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock gained $2.08, accounting for a 3.49% increase. Irobot opened at $59.57 before trading between $61.73 and $58.44 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Irobot’s market cap rise to $1,663,326,246 on 372,172 shares -below their 30-day average of 415,066.

About Irobot Corp

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

