iRhythm (IRTC) gains 4.40% to Close at $129.01 on February 15

iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares gained 4.40%, or $5.44 per share, to close Tuesday at $129.01. After opening the day at $126.16, shares of iRhythm fluctuated between $130.27 and $125.42. 152,834 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 288,376. Tuesday's activity brought iRhythm’s market cap to $3,796,234,972.

iRhythm is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

