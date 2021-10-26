Iradimed (IRMD) falls 0.57% in Light Trading on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRMD - Market Data & News Trade

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD), a Winter Springs, Florida, company, fell to close at $36.63 Monday after losing $0.21 (0.57%) on volume of 13,243 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.00 to a low of $36.17 while Iradimed’s market cap now stands at $451,209,329.

About Iradimed Corp

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. It's the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The Company is the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Its patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Its pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

