Iradimed Corp (IRMD) gains 0.09% for July 16

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) shares gained 0.09%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $33.69. After opening the day at $34.90, shares of Iradimed fluctuated between $35.42 and $32.85. 109,226 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 70,894. Friday's activity brought Iradimed’s market cap to $414,807,485.

Iradimed is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida..

About Iradimed Corp

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. It's the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The Company is the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Its patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Its pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

