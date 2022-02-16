IPG Photonics (IPGP) gains 2.25% in Active Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPGP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, IPG Photonics Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: IPGP) stock gained $3.1, accounting for a 2.25% increase. IPG Photonics opened at $138.43 before trading between $142.57 and $136.82 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw IPG Photonics’s market cap rise to $7,497,890,596 on 547,119 shares -above their 30-day average of 375,846.

About IPG Photonics Corp

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power ?ber lasers and ampli?ers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to make its ?ber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide.

Visit IPG Photonics Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on IPG Photonics Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: IPG Photonics Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles