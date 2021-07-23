Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) gains 2.13% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IONS - Market Data & News Trade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares gained 2.13%, or $0.78 per share, to close Thursday at $37.49. After opening the day at $36.71, shares of Ionis fluctuated between $37.67 and $36.67. 881,309 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,273,371. Thursday's activity brought Ionis’s market cap to $5,284,703,920.

Ionis is headquartered in Carlsbad, California..

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

