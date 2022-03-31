ION Geophysical (IO) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IO - Market Data & News Trade

ION Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) has already risen $0.0379 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.94, ION Geophysical has moved 4.04% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 6.16% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for ION Geophysical investors.

About ION Geophysical Corp

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns.

