INVO (INVO) falls 1.24% to Close at $3.60 on December 27

Today, INVO Bioscience Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: INVO) stock fell $0.045, accounting for a 1.24% decrease. INVO opened at $3.78 before trading between $3.78 and $3.58 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw INVO’s market cap fall to $42,245,179 on 24,887 shares -below their 30-day average of 46,585.

About INVO Bioscience Inc

INVO Bioscience is a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

