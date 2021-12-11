InVivo (NVIV) falls 0.85% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVIV - Market Data & News Trade

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV), a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $0.57 Friday after losing $0.0049 (0.85%) on volume of 690,069 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.61 to a low of $0.55 while InVivo’s market cap now stands at $19,517,233.

About InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children's Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

