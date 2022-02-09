Invitation Homes (INVH) gains 2.47% to Close at $42.82 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INVH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Invitation Homes Inc Inc’s (NYSE: INVH) stock gained $1.03, accounting for a 2.47% increase. Invitation Homes opened at $42.30 before trading between $42.82 and $42.30 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Invitation Homes’s market cap rise to $25,553,634,621 on 4,275,223 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,994,785.

About Invitation Homes Inc

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

