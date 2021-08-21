Investcorp Credit BDC (ICMB) falls 0.57% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICMB - Market Data & News Trade

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (NASDAQ: ICMB), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $6.14 Friday after losing $0.035 (0.57%) on volume of 21,699 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.32 to a low of $6.13 while Investcorp Credit BDC’s market cap now stands at $85,479,649.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is an externally-managed,closed-end,non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk- adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

