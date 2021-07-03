Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) gains 0.4260% for July 02

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VGM - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE: VGM) shares gained 0.4260% to end trading Friday at $14.14 per share - a net change of $0.06. Shares traded between $14.14 and $14.07 throughout the day.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. It will invest substantially all of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities that it determines to be of comparable quality. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

