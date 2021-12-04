Invesco Seniorome (VVR) falls 0.45% for December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVR - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR), a Atlanta, Georgia, company, fell to close at $4.45 Friday after losing $0.02 (0.45%) on volume of 332,035 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.49 to a low of $4.44 while Invesco Seniorome’s market cap now stands at $680,986,775.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions. It borrows money for investment purposes, which may create the opportunity for enhanced return, but also should be considered a speculative technique and may increase the Trust's volatility. It invests in various sectors, including electronics/electrical; business equipment and services; telecommunications; cable and satellite television; retailers (except food and drug); healthcare; chemicals and plastics; utilities, and lodging and casinos. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust. Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. is the sub-advisor of the trust.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

