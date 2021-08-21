Invesco Quality Municipalome (IQI) falls 1.01% in Active Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IQI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Inc’s (NYSE: IQI) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 1.01% decrease. Invesco Quality Municipalome opened at $13.78 before trading between $13.78 and $13.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Quality Municipalome’s market cap fall to $722,392,667 on 107,714 shares -above their 30-day average of 70,479.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes and municipal commercial paper. The Trust may also invest in non-investment grade and unrated securities. It also invests in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. The Trust invests in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

Visit Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns