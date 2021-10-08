Invesco Municipal Opportunity (VMO) falls 0.74% in Active Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMO - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE: VMO), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $13.48 Thursday after losing $0.1 (0.74%) on volume of 125,875 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.65 to a low of $13.48 while Invesco Municipal Opportunity’s market cap now stands at $908,747,824.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest approximately 80% of its net assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. It seeks to achieve the investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. It may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

