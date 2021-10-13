Invesco (IVZ) falls 2.30% to Close at $24.23 on October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IVZ - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) shares fell 2.30%, or $0.57 per share, to close Tuesday at $24.23. After opening the day at $24.65, shares of Invesco fluctuated between $24.71 and $24.12. 2,657,743 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,975,472. Tuesday's activity brought Invesco’s market cap to $11,179,522,926.

Invesco is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Decembe