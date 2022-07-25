Invesco Highome II (VLT) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Invesco Highome II stock has risen 8.01% from the previous session’s close.

Invesco Highome II gained $0.03 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities. The Trust invests in a range of sectors, including aerospace and defense; agricultural and farm machinery; apparel retail; auto parts and equipment; building products; cable and satellite; construction and engineering; consumer finance; diversified banks; food retail; healthcare facilities; homebuilding; industrial machinery; Internet software and services; oil and gas equipment and services, paper packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

