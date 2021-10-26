Invesco Highome II (VLT) falls 0.27% in Active Trading on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VLT - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) shares fell 0.27%, or $0.039 per share, to close Monday at $14.61. After opening the day at $14.61, shares of Invesco Highome II fluctuated between $14.65 and $14.58. 11,784 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 10,344. Monday's activity brought Invesco Highome II’s market cap to $94,894,690.

Invesco Highome II is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Invesco High Income Trust II

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities. The Trust invests in a range of sectors, including aerospace and defense; agricultural and farm machinery; apparel retail; auto parts and equipment; building products; cable and satellite; construction and engineering; consumer finance; diversified banks; food retail; healthcare facilities; homebuilding; industrial machinery; Internet software and services; oil and gas equipment and services, paper packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19

Burger King and Tim Hortons are struggling with a staffing crunch and the Delta variant keeping coffee-loving office workers at home, causing parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), to miss estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday.

U.S.-listed shares shed 4.4% as same-store sales at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains came in below expectations in the third quarter.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

