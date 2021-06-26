Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) gains 1.0210% for June 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VLT - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) shares gained 1.0210% to end trading Friday at $14.84 per share - a net change of $0.15. Shares traded between $14.86 and $14.69 throughout the day.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities. The Trust invests in a range of sectors, including aerospace and defense; agricultural and farm machinery; apparel retail; auto parts and equipment; building products; cable and satellite; construction and engineering; consumer finance; diversified banks; food retail; healthcare facilities; homebuilding; industrial machinery; Internet software and services; oil and gas equipment and services, paper packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

Visit Invesco High Income Trust II’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Invesco High Income Trust II and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Invesco High Income Trust II’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer