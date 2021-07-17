Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) gains 0.51% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IHIT - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE: IHIT) shares gained 0.51%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $9.86. After opening the day at $9.86, shares of Invesco Highome 2023 Target Term Fund fluctuated between $9.88 and $9.81. 26,554 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 54,388. Friday's activity brought Invesco Highome 2023 Target Term Fund’s market cap to $236,943,925.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and to return $9.835 per share (the original net asset value ("NAV") per common share before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 1, 2023 (the "Termination Date"). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in securities collateralized by loans secured by real properties.

Visit Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer