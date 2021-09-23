Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund - Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSCE) falls 0.02% for September 22

Today, Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: BSCE) stock fell $0.005, accounting for a 0.02% decrease. Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund - Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF opened at $26.18 before trading between $26.18 and $26.18 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund - Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s market cap fall to $31,410,000 on 306 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,386.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

