Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) falls 0.68% for August 30

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE: RDIV) shares fell 0.68%, or $0.28 per share, to close Monday at $40.96. After opening the day at $41.26, shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF fluctuated between $41.26 and $40.96. 39,371 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 50,724. Monday's activity brought Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s market cap to $738,918,400.

Visit Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

