Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) falls 1.31% on Strong Volume January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QQQM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: QQQM) stock fell $1.97, accounting for a 1.31% decrease. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF opened at $152.03 before trading between $153.76 and $148.54 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund II - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s market cap fall to $3,683,047,500 on 970,869 shares -above their 30-day a