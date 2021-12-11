Financial Markets by TradingView

Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco S&P SmallCap Information ETF (PSCT) falls 0.30% on Moderate Volume December 10

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ: PSCT) fell to close at $150.10 Friday after losing $0.45 (0.30%) on volume of 1,789 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $152.22 to a low of $149.36 while Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco S&P SmallCap Information ETF’s market cap now stands at $505,837,000.

Visit Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).