Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) falls 0.14% for December 8

Today, Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Inc’s (CBOE: PBDM) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.14% decrease. Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF opened at $29.31 before trading between $29.39 and $29.03 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF’s market cap fall to $108,299,000 on 1,011 shares -above their 30-day average of 976.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

