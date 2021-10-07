Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ) falls 1.28% for October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: PIZ) stock fell $0.48, accounting for a 1.28% decrease. Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF opened at $36.73 before trading between $37.08 and $36.71 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Capital LLC - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s market cap fall to $231,375,000 on 13,608 shares -below their 30-day average of 30,319.

Visit Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF's profile for more information.

