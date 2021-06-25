Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) gains 0.6560% for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCV - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VCV) shares gained 0.6560% to end trading Thursday at $13.81 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $13.84 and $13.74 throughout the day.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, formerly Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests substantially all of its assets in California municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in California municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

